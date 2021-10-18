Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name

CHEAT SHEET
Rap legend Kanye West’s request to change his name was approved by a Los Angeles judge on Monday, reports ABC7. He will now simply be known as “Ye.” No middle name, no last name—just Ye. The 44-year-old musician cited personal reasons for the name change when he filed the petition on Aug. 24, and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams gave Ye the OK.
In 2018, while promoting his eighth studio album Ye, he revealed in an interview that he believes “ye” is “the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you.’”