CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kanye West Posts Depressing Pic of Where He’s Working on ‘Donda’
PRISON VIBES
Kanye West posted a grim picture to Instagram Tuesday of the tiny bedroom where he has holed up to finish his new album Donda, named for his late mother. Page Six reports West hung a sign on the bedroom’s doorway reading, “Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” and is living out of a suitcase. West has been in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta since Friday, when he hosted a sold-out listening party there. The album was slated for worldwide release the same evening, but the rapper and producer delayed it. He has not made a public statement as to why. The episode comes on the heels of his divorce from Kim Kardashian earlier this year and failed presidential campaign last year.