Kanye West Restricted on Instagram After Post Saying Jewish People Control Diddy
RESTRICTED
Kanye West’s tumultuous week began with backlash over a “White Lives Matter” shirt and culminated with Instagram restricting his account after he made anti-Semitic posts. West posted a screenshot of his text conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs, where he insinuated Combs was being controlled by Jewish people. The American Jewish Committee, an anti-hate group, called out West for his “dangerous” comments, including in his rant during an interview with Tucker Carlson where he likened himself to far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. A Meta spokesperson said Instagram deleted posts from his page and restricted his account, although they didn’t specify which specific posts broke their rules. West took to Twitter to post a photo of him with Mark Zuckerberg, saying “Look at this Mark… How you gone kick me off instagram.”