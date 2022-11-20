Kanye West Returns to Elon Musk’s Twitter After Ban for Anti-Semitic Comments
‘TESTING...TESTING’
Kanye West returned to Elon Musk’s Twitter on Sunday after his latest ban on the social media platform appeared to have been lifted. “Testing Testing,” the rapper tweeted. “Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.” West was originally welcomed back to the social media site in October following a two-year hiatus, but was quickly suspended again after he tweeted a string of anti-Semitic comments, including that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” The fallout resulted in Kanye also being banned from Instagram and late night shows—even as the rapper doubled down on his hate speech—and resulted in the end of high-profile business partnerships with the likes of Gap and J.P. Morgan. Ultimately, he lost his billionaire status when Adidas pulled the plug on their highly lucrative Yeezy shoe line. Also this weekend, Musk announced that he’d reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who has yet to return to tweeting.