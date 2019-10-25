Kanye West Reunites Clipse on His New Album, Featuring Kenny G

CHEAT SHEET
Among the more surreal moments on Kanye West’s new album, Jesus Is King—which was released Friday afternoon after many delays—is the penultimate track which includes a long-awaited reunion of hip-hop duo Clipse and features a Kenny G saxophone solo.
Ten years after the release of their last album, Til the Casket Drops, brothers Pusha T and No Malice take turns rapping on “Use This Gospel”—a reunion that came about reportedly thanks to the album’s Christian themes. “The whole theme of the Jesus Is King album totally speaks to where my brother is,” Pusha T told Vulture, referring to No Malice’s conversion to Christianity. “Him and Kanye definitely bonded, probably way more than me and Ye bonded in the creation of this.”