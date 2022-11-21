Kanye West Says He’s Running for President in 2024
‘YE24’
In a video posted Sunday to show off clothing branded with “YE24,” Kanye West said he is going to run for president in 2024. The video, posted by X17 Online, featured the rapper and disgraced British commentator Milo Yiannopolous, who Ye said is “working on the campaign.” When asked if that was an announcement, Yiannopolous said: “I guess it is! Thanks, I accept,” as the pair laugh. After confirming his second White House bid, he also said his branded clothing would cost $20 a piece. Separately on Sunday, West celebrated being able to post on Twitter again after he was barred from posting over an antisemitic tweet. After posting a test tweet to see “if my Twitter is unblocked,” West followed up with a post that said “Shalom : )”—using the traditional Hebrew salutation often translated as “peace.”