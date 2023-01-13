CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori: TMZ
Virulently antisemitic White House hopeful Kanye West has secretly remarried, according to TMZ. The fallen rapper has reportedly tied the knot with Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who worked at Ye’s Yeezy brand and who has recently been spotted with him in public. Sources told TMZ that the couple had “some sort of wedding ceremony” but “it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.” Ye, who finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian in November, released a song apparently in tribute to his new partner last month titled “Censori Overload.” “The Bible said I can’t have any more sex til marriage,” West raps in the track.