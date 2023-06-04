Kanye West Spotted With Ice Cube After Dragging Him Into Antisemitic Rant
FRIENDS AGAIN?
Kanye West and Ice Cube seem to have made amends after the Donda rapper claimed Cube “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe” in a since-deleted episode of the podcast “Drink Champs” from October 2022. The two were pictured Friday outside of the former N.W.A rapper’s home in Marina Del Rey, California. Following West’s hateful remarks in October, Cube tweeted “leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk.” “I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him,” Cube wrote. “I’m not antisemitic and never have been.” Months later, the Straight Outta Compton emcee reemphasized on the “Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson” show to not “blame me for shit.” “Like, homie. You gotta stand on this one on your own,” Cube said. “That’s all that was about. You know, I didn’t say nothin’. … If I ain’t up there speaking for myself, don’t blame me.”