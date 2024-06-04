Kanye Sued for Sexual Harassment by Ex-Assistant: Report
‘RACIST D*CK’
A woman who worked as Kanye West’s personal and executive assistant is suing him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, according to TMZ. The outlet reported on Monday that the lawsuit had been filed by Lauren Pisciotta, who claims that the rapper would send her inappropriate texts and masturbate during phone calls with her. A former OnlyFans model, Pisciotta was hired by West in July 2021 on the promise that he’d pay her a $1 million salary if she deleted her account to become “God Like,” according to TMZ. But their relationship deteriorated quickly, after West began sending her sexual messages. One allegedly read: “Is my dick racist? It is. This fucking racist dick of mine… I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the shit out of my racist dick.” He also sent her sexual videos, including at least two in which he had sex with a model, according to the suit. Pisciotta alleges she was fired in October 2022—and although she accepted a severance package of $3 million, the payout never materialized. A lawyer for West did not immediately respond to TMZ’s request for comment.