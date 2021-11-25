Kanye Tells Charity Event ‘Enemy’ Was Behind Kim Split

While Kim Kardashian hits the town with Pete Davidson, Kanye West is talking about his hopes of a reconciliation on the charity circuit. The 44-year-old musical artist used his remarks at the L.A. Mission to link repair of his marriage to the alleviation of social ills. “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” he said, according to People. West also seemed to blame the reality show that made his wife a household name for their separation, saying he would not allow the networks E! and Hulu to “write the narrative.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10