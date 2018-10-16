Kanye West Tells Ugandan President Country Should Be Like ‘Jurassic Park’

CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday and held “fruitful discussions” with the East African leader about promoting tourism in the country, Museveni said. The rapper, who visited the State House along with his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, gave Museveni a pair of autographed sneakers and reportedly told friends he wants to get involved in the country’s tourism push, possibly by setting up a hospitality school, according to Page Six. A short video of the meeting published by the Associated Press showed West excitedly talking with Museveni about the country’s tourism potential, at one point mentioning that it should be like “Jurassic Park.” Museveni also reportedly asked Kardashian what she does for a living, and she “very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family,” according to sources cited by Page Six. West is currently in the region to work on his new album, having reportedly set up a tent near a national park where he and Kardashian were vacationing.