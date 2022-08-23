Kanye West Won’t Face Charges After Allegedly Punching Man
CAN’T TELL ME NOTHING
Well, that’s one impending legal battle Kanye West can strike off his list. The rapper won’t face criminal charges after allegedly battering a man outside a Los Angeles hotel in January, TMZ reported Tuesday. A spokesperson for Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement that their office had conducted “a thorough and careful review of all the evidence” and had determined there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.” In a statement to The Daily Beast, West’s attorney, Michael Goldstein, said that the alleged victim was not a fan, as was widely reported in the wake of the Jan. 13 incident. “Rather, he was an autograph broker who followed my client to 3 locations over a very short period of time...” Goldstein said, adding that the man’s “stalking-like pursuit crossed the line of acceptable behavior.” The alleged victim was identified earlier this year as Justin Poplawski, who is listed as the owner of All-Star Signatures LLC on a popular autograph-collectors database.