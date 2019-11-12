JESUS IS KING
Kanye West to Perform at Televangelist Joel Osteen’s Texas Church
Rapper Kanye West will attend a service of televangelist Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, The Houston Chronicle reports. A representative for the church, Donald Iloff, Jr., said West is scheduled to have a 15- to 20-minute conversation with Osteen at an 11 a.m. Sunday service. The rapper will also perform with his choir at a 7 p.m. service that evening. “Joel is still putting his questions together, but he will talk about Kanye’s journey to his faith,” Iloff said, adding that the idea for West to visit the church came after the rapper was in town for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival over the weekend. “Kanye and Joel are friends. He’s been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend.”
Lakewood Church reportedly seats about 16,000 people, but Iloff says about 45,000 total worshippers attend services each weekend—including those who tune in to services on TV and satellite radio. “We’ll have additional security, but are not worried about it,” he said of West’s upcoming performances. Representatives for West have not commented publicly on the matter.