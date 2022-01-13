Kanye West Under Investigation After Allegedly Punching a Fan, Report Says
ALLEGATIONS
Kanye West is under investigation for misdemeanor battery after allegedly punching a fan who had asked for his autograph early Thursday morning. Fox 11, which broke the news, reports that the incident occurred around 3 a.m. outside Los Angeles’ Soho Warehouse. The alleged victim reportedly recorded the encounter and has shared some of the footage with police; he claims that he approached West for an autograph as the rapper sat outside his car—at which point he began shouting expletives, exited the vehicle, knocked the fan to the ground, and left the scene. TMZ has obtained a video that appears to capture a portion of the altercation and reports that a misdemeanor battery charge can result in up to six months in jail. According to Fox 11, the fan declined medical assistance. Neither Fox 11 nor TMZ was able to obtain comment from West.