Kanye West Unites With Ray J at Candace Owens Film Premiere
Kanye West is courting more controversy after being photographed with another famous ex of Kim Kardashian, Ray J. The pair were in Nashville attending the film premiere of conservative influencer Candace Owens’ film, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and according to Page Six, “although the two kept their distance, they managed to be cordial as they posed with Owens.” TMZ reports West was more than two hours late for the premiere but still managed to pose for pics alongside Owens, Ray J and other notable names including Kid Rock. “Sources with direct knowledge tell us it was Candace who worked to get both Kanye and Ray J there in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian,” TMZ revealed. Ray J became a household name after the former couple’s 2002 sex tape was released in 2007. To this day the tape still haunts Kim, who was seen in tears during last month’s premiere of The Kardashians over reports that Ray J’s manager was threatening to release a second sex tape. According to Page Six, at Owens’ premiere, Kanye and Ray J “later joined forces and called out momager Kris Jenner for being a ‘mastermind,’ who would do anything to protect her daughters.”