Kanye West Wastes No Time Courting Controversy in Twitter Return
THE ENCORE
In his first post since his Twitter account was restricted for an antisemitic tweet, Kanye West toasted the apparent end to his lockout early Thursday by tweeting a photograph of Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving. Irving has recently been embroiled in an antisemitism scandal of his own after he retweeted a link to the Amazon page of an antisemitic film. Irving put out a joint statement with the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday evening announcing that Irving and the Nets would each donate $500,000 to “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance.” West, who legally changed his name to Ye, did not caption the black and white image of Irving. The rapper’s Twitter account was restricted in October after he posted a since-deleted tweet vowing to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”