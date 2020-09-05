Kanye West’s Campaign Has Spent Nearly $6 Million Since July
Rapper Kanye West’s bumbling presidential campaign has spent nearly $6 million in support of the rapper’s political ambitions since launching in July, according to Federal Election Commission filings that published late Friday. Kanye 2020, headquartered in Cody, Wisconsin, has disbursed a total of $5,867,353, funded almost entirely by a personal loan of $6.7 million from the musician himself. Multiple payments went to a Republican-affiliated strategy firm, while the campaign also paid nearly $1.5 million to Arizona-based Fortified Consulting, listed at the same mailing address as a company involved in President Trump’s 2016 campaign. The campaign hit stumbling blocks this week as Arizona and Virginia barred West from appearing on the November ballot. Complaints filed in Illinois and Wisconsin allege that West’s campaign has fraudulently gathered signatures for his petitions to appear on the ballot.