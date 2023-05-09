CHEAT SHEET
Kanye 2024 Treasurer Resigns—and Says Milo Is in Big Trouble: Report
The treasurer for troubled rapper Kanye West’s somehow still-ongoing presidential campaign resigned on Monday, using his resignation statement to make the allegation that right-wing gadfly Milo Yiannopoulos, who The Daily Beast previously reported took over West’s flagging political operation last week, violated campaign finance laws. Patrick Krason, who has served in the position since December, wrote in a letter addressed to West that Yiannopoulos “submitted falsified invoices for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful,” according to POLITICO. He made the potentially serious violations back in November, Krason alleged, before leaving and then returning to work for the campaign.