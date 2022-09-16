Kanye West’s Christian Donda Academy Is Making Families Sign NDAs: Report
CAN’T TELL ME NOTHING
Kanye West’s secretive new private school is making its students’ parents sign confidentiality agreements, according to a report. The Donda Academy—named in honor of the rapper’s late mother—is a Christian prep school based in Simi Valley, California, that West hopes will be the first of many campuses around the country. But Rolling Stone confirmed the school is not yet accredited and its principal is a 28-year-old who has never held a formal position as an educator. While scant information is available about the novel school, its website lists “parkour” as an “enrichment course.” “The process of Donda school is for the parishioners, for the attendees,” Malik Yusef, a collaborator of West’s who helped shape the idea for the school, says of its secrecy. “I don’t think Kanye needs to tell the world what he’s doing, so that he can be under more scrutiny.” He added: “People choose to bring their kids to Donda Academy for a sense of privacy. A sense of care, a sense of concern, a sense of love, an environment of health, and an environment of wealth, an environment of learning, and putting God as a focus.”