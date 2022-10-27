Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closed With Immediate Effect Amid Antisemitism Meltdown
CLASS DISMISSED
The massive fallout from Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rants had already cost him multiple commercial partnerships and his billionaire status. Now his school has become the latest victim of the controversy. According to The Times, Donda Academy principal Jason Angell emailed parents Wednesday saying “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” adding “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.” The secretive Simi Valley school, which requires families to sign non-disclosure agreements, sees students wear Balenciaga uniforms and offers unusual “enrichment courses,” including in parkour. Angell said in the email that the school plans to “begin afresh in September of 2023.”