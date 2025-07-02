Kanye West’s Hitler Song Got Him Banned From His Wife’s Home Country

Mark Zuckerberg casually strolled into an Oval Office meeting about the Air Force‘s new state-of-the-art F-47 fighter jets, before being asked to leave by concerned White House staffers, according to NBC News. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the roll-out of the shiny new aircraft back in late March, but it has now emerged that Trump’s open-door policy at HQ meant that the Meta chief was a surprise visitor at the meeting. Two people familiar with the huddle said that officials concerned that so-called MAGA Mark didn’t have security clearance asked him to wait outside, according to NBC News. A young aide also breezed into the room and showed something to Trump on her laptop before disappearing. The president’s phone buzzed with calls, too, the network’s sources said. It said some of the military leaders and officials were “mystified and a bit unnerved” by the apparent lack of privacy at the meeting, which one called “bizarro world.” One attendee was concerned about the potential for “spillage.” Meta and the White House have been contacted for comment.
A domestic Virgin Australia flight was delayed for two hours after a stowaway snake was discovered in the plane’s cargo hold. Snake catcher Mark Pelley found the reptile half-hidden in the dimly lit hold as passengers boarded Flight VA337 from Melbourne to Brisbane on Tuesday. “It wasn’t until after I caught the snake that I realized that it wasn’t venomous. Until that point, it looked very dangerous to me,” Pelley said. The creature turned out to be a 60-cm (2-foot) green tree snake, a non-venomous species native to the Brisbane region. Pelley said he was worried it would disappear further into the plane. He warned airline staff: “If I don’t get this in one shot, it’s going to sneak through the panels and you’re going to have to evacuate the plane because at that stage I did not know what kind of snake it was.” He said the snake could have hitched a ride from Brisbane in a passenger’s luggage. It cannot be returned to the wild for quarantine reasons and has been handed to a veterinarian in Melbourne to be placed with a licensed snake keeper.
Kanye West’s Hitler Song Got Him Banned From His Wife’s Home Country
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has been banned from entering Australia due to his outspoken neo-Nazi views, the country’s home affairs minister confirmed on Wednesday. West, now known as Ye, released a song titled “Heil Hitler” earlier this year, accompanied by a string of antisemitic X posts in which he declared “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi” which caused the Australian government to take a closer look at his visa status. “It was a lower-level (visa) and the officials still looked at the law and said, ‘You’re going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia,’” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told ABC on Wednesday. “We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry.” Burke mentioned that Ye had family in Australia and that the disgraced rapper had been a regular visitor to the country prior to the cancellation. Bianca Censori, an Australian architect, married the singer in 2022. Burke’s office declined to comment on the exact date of the visa cancellation, Reuters reported.
After taking the TV world by storm in 2021, South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s hit show Squid Game has somehow continued to beat expectations in its third season. Just three days after the much-anticipated release of the newest season, Squid Game season 3 is the most-watched non-English show on Netflix this week, racking up 60.1 million views. Even more impressively, the show’s third season has already entered the top 10 non-English shows of all time on the streaming service. Hwang’s show follows a group of debt-saddled game show contestants, led by protagonist Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae) as they attempt to navigate a brutal series of children’s games. The prize? A fortune (and survival). The first season of the show is the most-watched show of all time on Netflix. Though critics have become less enamored with the show with each successive season, the latest installment of the series will likely continue to rack up viewership numbers that streaming has never seen before.
Travis Kelce said the toughest part of hosting Saturday Night Live was the table read beforehand. “The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f---ed situation.” He added that he was so focused on making it through the script that he couldn’t fully act it out or give the lines character. “I was just focused on, ‘Just don’t f---ing skip this line.’” The monologue, by contrast, wasn’t as daunting. “The silly stuff, the funny stuff, the comedy—I just feel so much more comfortable [with that]," he said. The Super Bowl champ guest-hosted the comedy show in 2023, telling People afterwards it was an incredible experience after he and his brother Jason “grew up watching SNL whenever we had a chance to sit down on Saturday nights." He’s pursued more acting work since and starred in the horror series Grotesquerie.
Jim Shooter, the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, died on Monday, aged 73, after battling esophageal cancer. Shooter came from a working-class Polish-American family in Pittsburgh. His father was a steelworker, but Shooter had other dreams. When he was just 14, Shooter was hired by DC Comics, then known as “National Comics.” Shooter added several heroes to DC’s legion, including Karate Kid, as well as villains like the Fatal Five and Parasite. Shooter eventually left DC to join Marvel in 1976. Only two years later, he was editor-in-chief. Shooter ran a tight ship, ensuring that books and paychecks were issued on time. He is remembered as a man of principle. Writer Larry Hama recalled on Facebook how Shooter once bent the rules, much against his nature, to add a deceased writer to the company’s health insurance to help support his widow, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, some felt suffocated by Shooter’s managerial style. Strained tensions with his editors and writers contributed to Marvel’s decision to let him go in 1987. However, Shooter would go on to found three more comic publishers, Valiant, Defiant, and Broadway. “My inner child will always be grateful for his inspiration,” remarked former DC Comics president Paul Levitz.
Savannah Guthrie is more than 15 years removed from her divorce, but it seems like the split still weighs on her. In an interview on Tuesday with Monica Lewinsky, the Today correspondent said that the end of her marriage was “horrible and sad and it broke my heart and it took me years to recover.” Guthrie met her first husband, Mark Orchard, in 2005 when they were both covering Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse trial—Guthrie for TruTV’s “CourtTV” and Orchard for the BBC. The two journalists married later that year, before parting ways in 2009. Guthrie has long kept mum on the factors behind the divorce, telling Lewinsky that it was the “one thing I didn’t want to talk about” in her book Mostly What God Does. She further explained that “some of it was just too personal and too embarrassing” to include in the 2024 book, which explores the role faith plays in her life. Guthrie met current husband and PR guru Michael Feldman shortly after the divorce, and the couple now has two children. In the interview, Guthrie also delved into the death of her father and her choice to pursue journalism over a legal career.
MAGA Republicans and others have sought to capitalize on the notorious new “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center by selling merchandise such as baby onesies, T-shirts, and caps. As President Donald Trump toured the controversial Florida Everglades facility on Tuesday, the state’s GOP website and other online stores hawked a new line of fashion, enraging critics who view the centre as inhumane. One website was selling an “Alligator Alcatraz” retro baby onesie with a picture of a large alligator in a swamp for $26.89.
The Florida GOP’s website was also filled with merch, including T-shirts for $30, black mesh trucker hats for $27, and a pair of koozies for $15. “Every shirt, hat, or koozie you grab funds our push to keep Florida tough on crime, and tougher on borders,” the Florida GOP wrote in a fundraising email ahead of Trump’s visit. Alligator Alcatraz is a new state-run migrant detention center being built on an airfield site, in Ochopee, west of Miami. But the center, which will cater for up to 5,000 people, has already sparked daily protests from immigration advocates and environmentalists. Asked on Tuesday if the concept behind the facility was to have alligators or snakes eat illegal immigrants who try to escape, Trump replied: “I guess that’s the concept. This is not a nice business.”
The Bear has officially been renewed for a fifth season. In a statement Tuesday, FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the Emmy-winning show, which just dropped its fourth season last week, will be returning for another season in 2026. “The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” Landgraf said. “Year-in and year-out, [creator] Chris Storer, the producers, cast, and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.” The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, follows the daily tribulations of a ragtag group of chefs in a struggling restaurant. The series’ fourth season ended on a cliffhanger of a finale that left the future of its characters and its namesake restaurant in question. Since its premiere in 2022, The Bear has won a total of 21 Emmys, including performance recognitions for its lead stars.
Rick Wright, CEO of Oregon grocery store chain Market of Choice, whose father founded the business, has died. A press release announcing the death said Wright, 62, died in his Eugene, Oregon, mansion on Sunday of “natural causes.” Wright had served as CEO since his father, Richard “Dick” Wright Sr., retired in 1997. Wright Sr. founded the company in 1979 with a single grocery store in Cottage Grove, Oregon. The younger Wright was responsible for rebranding his father’s stores under the “Market of Choice” name. Under his leadership, the chain expanded from four locations to 12 and began to focus on locally grown food from independent farmers. Market of Choice also noted its CEO’s philanthropic efforts in its Monday press release, including his support for the Oregon food bank Food For Lane County and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Wright is survived by his wife, Debbie, children Zach, Staci, and Sydney, and mother, Marsha.