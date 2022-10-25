CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West’s Net Worth Plummets 80% Following Anti-Semitic Outbursts
Kanye West’s weeks-long public spiral, filled with hateful and antisemitic outbursts, has now cost him his partnership with Adidas, a nearly decade long collaboration that comprised three-quarters of his $2 billion net worth—at least as of last spring. The corporate divorce has instantaneously obliterated West’s status as a billionaire, Forbes reports; it now pegs his net worth at $400 million. West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, has also recently lost deals with Gap and Balenciaga, and his banking arrangement at J.P. Morgan, the outlet added. The rapper’s erratic behavior has raised speculation that he is experiencing a mental health crisis, since he has previously indicated he suffers from symptoms of bipolar disorder.