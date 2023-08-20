CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kanye West’s New ‘Wife’ Has Ties to Australian Mob Royalty: Report

    FAMILY TREE

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Earlier this year, Kanye West had an unofficial wedding with Australian architect Bianca Censori. As it turns out, his new wife happens to be the daughter of infamous Melbourne mob boss Elia “Leo” Censori, according to new reporting from the Daily Mail. Leo reportedly did hard time in the early 1980’s, getting sentenced to five years in prison for a heroin possession charge. His brother, Bianca’s uncle, is Eris Censori, a notoriously violent gangster who is currently serving life in prison for murder. Eris even earned the nickname of “Melbourne’s Al Capone” for his brutality.

    Read it at The Daily Mail
    ,