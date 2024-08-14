Kanye’s Sunday Service Loses Tax-Exempt Status After Failing to File Returns
HOLY MISTAKE
Kanye West’s Sunday Service no longer has its charity status after the choir failed to file the proper documents for three years. Sunday Service was previously exempt from federal income tax because it was considered a 501(c)(3). According to Page Six, the IRS website lists the revocation date as May 15, 2024, and lists the reasoning as failure to file “a Form 990-series return or notice for three consecutive years.” Sunday Service used to be a top priority for the rapper, who started hosting the free concerts back in 2019. In addition to hundreds of attendees, People reports that celebrities like Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, and Bradley Cooper attended events. In typical West fashion, the services weren’t without controversy. In 2020, West was sued by 599 performers who claimed they were overworked and underpaid. The Sun reports that he settled the suit for $1.35 million.