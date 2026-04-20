Kanye West’s Tour Crisis Spirals as Cancelations Mount
Kanye West’s European tour has suffered a fourth cancellation. The 48-year-old’s June performance in Basel, Switzerland, is the latest to be called off, after shows in France, the U.K., and Poland had already been axed. Now known as Ye, the rapper had been due to play at St Jakob-Park, the home stadium of the soccer club F.C. Basel. Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for the club said, “We cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context.” It follows the director of Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, Poland, Adam Strzyzewski, saying, “The concert by Ye, scheduled for 19 June 2026 at the Superauto.pl Silesian Stadium, will not take place due to formal and legal reasons.” Polish culture minister Marta Cienkowska criticized the 24-time-Grammy-winner’s “promotion of nazism,” saying it was in “manifest contradiction with Poland’s values,” and adding “In a country marked by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment.” West, 48, apologized in January for past antisemitic remarks, attributing them to untreated bipolar disorder. He was also barred from Australia last year after releasing a song promoting Nazism. Six million Jews—and millions of others—were executed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during the Second World War.