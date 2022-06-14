Kanye’s Former Publicist Asked to Testify in Georgia Election Meddling Probe
‘LOOSE END’
Investigators from Georgia have requested that Trevian Kutti, a publicist with former clients like R. Kelly and Kanye West, give testimony related to a probe centered around Trump and his allies’ attempts to meddle in the state’s 2020 election results. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has spoken to over 50 witnesses and had planned to subpoena many others, a source told CNN. The testimony will likely be related to a viral video in which Kutti threatened an election worker to fess up to counting fake mail-in ballots. Although the claims have been disproved by officials, election worker Ruby Freeman called the police when approached by Kutti, who said Freeman was a “loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.” Kutti said she had been sent by a high-profile client and that if Freeman didn’t comply, the election worker would face consequences. A special grand jury could hear from Kutti and other witnesses as soon as this week.