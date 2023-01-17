Kanye’s Legal Team Looking to Dump Him Via Newspaper Ads
READ ALL ABOUT IT
After a quiet six weeks following a headline-grabbing, Nazi-loving rant on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, music mogul Kanye West may be losing his grip on his own legal team. Lawyers with the firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are looking to nix the former billionaire from their client list, and will reportedly be taking out newspaper advertisements to announce it, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The firm has had “a breakdown in communication” with the rapper, according to the documents, citing the deactivation of West’s phone, which they had previously used to remain in contact with him. The ads, which will run in two Los Angeles-based newspapers and feature a court order from a judge, will allow them to formally withdraw as West’s counsel. The musician has lost just about every prominent business connection since doubling down on a string of antisemitic comments in October, including a multibillion-dollar sneaker partnership with Adidas.