Kanye’s Schools Lacked Windows Because He Didn’t Like Glass: Lawsuit
WHAT A PANE
A former assistant principal at Kanye West’s private school filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging windows were left uninstalled because the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, didn’t like glass. Isaiah Meadows claims Yeezy Christian Academy’s campus had a skylight without glass, and even the newer Donda Academy only had mesh curtains (still, no glass) added to its windows—eventually. Ye’s strange dislike for glass windows allegedly came with a slew of other problems with the schools, including a lack of hot water and electricity, an overflowing septic tank, and bad electrical wiring that caused a fire near the student eating area, according to the lawsuit. Meadows says he complained about the issues only to get suspended and later fired without explanation. He is seeking damages but did not specify an amount in the complaint. Three ex-teachers are already suing Ye for a series of allegations about the schools, including that the rapper forced students to eat sushi for lunch. Ye’s reps and lawyers did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.