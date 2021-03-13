Kappa Kappa Gamma Suspended at IU After ‘Blow or Blow’ Hazing Incident
‘THREAT OF VIOLENCE’
The oldest continuously active chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma is under investigation for hazing after a student newspaper reported that pledges were allegedly made to play a horrifying game called “blow or blow.” In the game, senior sisters of the Delta Chapter at Indiana University Bloomington told pledges they had to choose between giving a man a blow job or snort cocaine. After the pledges chose, they were told it was just a joke. A student quoted in the Indiana Daily Student said she was also struck with a wooden paddle during the pledging process.
IU Bloomington has suspended the sorority from holding any activities while it looks into the allegations and has asked students to report allegations of hazing. The sorority’s national organization said it would launch its own probe and “will not stand by while instances of violence or the threat of violence are perpetuated among our membership.”