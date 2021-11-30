Wife of Trumpy Billionaire Stephen Ross Files for Divorce
SPLITSVILLE
Kara Ross filed for divorce on Monday from her husband of 18 years, the real estate billionaire and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. The couple’s separation received significant attention last spring, when Page Six reported that they were negotiating their split and that they had signed a pre-nuptial agreement. Stephen Ross—who, at 81, is 25 years her senior—generated backlash in 2019 after hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump. The blowback extended to Kara, amid reports that she helped plan the shindig. Reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday, Kara Ross declined to comment on whether she and her soon to be ex-husband are politically aligned, or how his $8.3 billion net worth will be divided. “I’m in a great place, I’m really happy,” she said. “I hope he’s happy.”