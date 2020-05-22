Plane Carrying Over 100 People Crashes Into Neighborhood in Pakistan’s Biggest City

CHEAT SHEET
    A passenger plane carrying more than 100 people has crashed into a residential area near Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest city, according to multiple reports. The plane is reported to be an Airbus A320 operated by Pakistan International Airlines.The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and eight crew members has crashed,” said a spokesman for the national carrier, according to Sky News. There is no official figure for the number of casualties from the plane or the houses below. Witnesses reportedly said the plane attempted to land two or three times before crashing near Jinnah International Airport. A number of social-media videos purported to be from the site showed black smoke billowing out of what appeared to be a densely populated area.

