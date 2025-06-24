‘Karate Kid’ Actor Thrown Out of Fan Event for Biting Co-Star

Mick Ralphs, founding member of the British rock bands Mott the Hoople and Bad Company, has died at 81. Bad Company shared the news on Monday, writing in a statement that Ralphs had been bedridden from a stroke just days after his last concert with the band in 2016. Earlier this year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that it would induct Bad Company, cementing their legendary status with classics like “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Can’t Get Enough,” songs that Ralphs helped write. Ralphs is credited as driving the band’s signature hard rock sound with his “high-gain guitar riffs and heavy phrasing,” wrote the Hall of Fame. Ralphs also made waves with his band Mott the Hoople, which gained both cult status and mainstream success, recording with the likes of David Bowie on “All the Young Dudes” and Roxy Music’s Andy Mackay on “All the Way from Memphis,” a song about Ralphs losing his guitar in Tennessee. Ralphs was born in a small village in Herefordshire, England, and started playing the guitar from a young age, joining a blues-rock band in his teens. Ralphs is survived by his two children, three step-children, and his wife, Susie Chavasse.
Just weeks after inking a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers says the minimal time commitment is for a good reason. “I’m pretty sure this will be my last season,” Rodgers, 41, said on a Tuesday morning episode of The Pat McAfee Show, explaining that he believes the Steelers had that in mind when offering him a single-year contract. “This is really about finishing with love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had.” While this is certainly Rodgers’ most definitive statement to date about his potential retirement, it’s not the first time he’s publicly contemplated ending his career. Before signing with the Steelers, the five-time AP NFL MVP told McAfee in April that he was “open to anything and attached to nothing” after being dumped by the New York Jets, adding, “Retirement could still be a possibility.” At the time, Rodgers—who recently confirmed his secret marriage—said issues in his personal life had taken precedence over football. The upcoming NFL season, which starts in September, will be Rodgers’ twenty-first. He played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2010, before joining the New York Jets in 2023.
Hugh Jackman and Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness have made their split official in the eyes of the law. The couple’s divorce settlement was approved on June 12, barely three weeks after their first divorce filing was entered on May 23. In documents reported today by the Daily Mail, a judge in New York signed off on a proposed judgment to end the couple’s 27-year marriage. Jackman, 56, met Furness in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show Corelli at the start of his distinguished career on screen and in the theater. Furness, 69, who is also from Australia, starred as a prison psychologist in that 10-part drama before turning her focus to raising the couple’s two adopted children and reforming adoption laws in their home country. The Wolverine star reportedly agreed to a “handsome” spousal support payment and the pair are on amicable terms, despite Furness previously alluding to a “traumatic journey of betrayal” in a statement to the Mail earlier this year. Jackman is dating Sutton Foster, his co-star in the Broadway revival The Music Man.
Emergency medical staff reported mass casualties Monday in Paterson, New Jersey after extreme heat resulted in more than 100 hospitalizations across two high school graduation ceremonies. The city’s fire division said around 50 people received treatment at one of the events in Hinchliffe Stadium throughout the day, nine of whom were later transferred to a clinic for further care. The second, separate ceremony saw about 100 people in need of treatment, roughly seven of whom were taken into hospital. Local weather reports indicate temperatures peaked in the upper 90s, with the heat index (measuring what a temperature feels like to the skin) climbing as high as 107 degrees. Later in the day, Mayor André Sayegh issued a state of emergency due to the heat, calling off all scheduled recreational facilities until further notice and opening public libraries to serve as cooling centers. “It was exhausting,” one graduating student said, “I couldn’t breathe.” It comes as soaring temperatures continue to impact much of the eastern half of the country. Almost 150 million Americans are currently subject to heat alerts from eastern Texas all the way up to Maine.
House Democrats have finally elected a representative under 50 to a position of senior leadership, nominating California Rep. Robert Garcia, 47, to lead the party on the House Oversight Committee. With just two congressional terms under his belt, Garcia will be the least-tenured Democrat to lead the Oversight Committee, but won the nomination after pitching himself on his experience as the former mayor of Long Beach and his commitment to challenging the Republicans’ agenda. His victory was considered a foregone conclusion after rivals Kweisi Mfume, 76, and Jasmine Crockett, 44, dropped out prior to the vote, leaving him the sole challenger against incumbent Stephen Lynch, 70, who assumed his seniority would lead him to victory. His election marks a major triumph for the party’s youth wing, who have been attempting to replace the Democratic old guard with a new generation of leadership. The Committee spot opened up following the death of Rep. Gerry Connelly in May, who beat challenger to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the post last year and was described by colleagues at the time as “a young 74, cancer, notwithstanding.”
Martin Kove, who appeared as villain John Kreese in three Karate Kid movies and the Netflix spinoff series Cobra Kai, was escorted out of the Washington State Summer Con on Sunday after reportedly biting his co-star. Alicia Hannah-Kim, who appears alongside Kove in Cobra Kai, told police she stopped to say hello to her co-star after spotting him at the event, but when she approached, the actor abruptly grabbed and bit her arm. Hannah-Kim, 37, told police she was left with “visible teeth marks and immediate bruising and pain.” “We approached Martin in the green room later and he was furious & outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me,” wrote Hannah-Kim in a subsequent police report. “He insisted he bit me for fun.” Kove, 77, similarly told police the bite was “out of jest” and that he “did not think it was a big deal.” Hannah-Kim will not press charges, but asked to have the incident documented “in case of future incidents.” Police say Kove apologized to his co-star before being escorted from the venue. Neither actor has commented about the incident. Cobra Kai concluded its six-season run in February.
Roseanne Barr said the daughter she gave up for adoption grew up thinking her mother was a different Hollywood actress. “All she knew was that her mother was famous in Hollywood, and Jewish,” and she thought she looked like Goldie Hawn, the MAGA comedian said on the Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday. Barr’s daughter, Brandi Brown, was 17—around the age Barr was when she gave Brandi up for adoption—when Brandi found out her mother’s true identity, in 1989. The tabloid the National Enquirer had picked up the scoop from Tom Arnold, Barr’s then-boyfriend. When the Enquirer called Brandi, she was “all excited thinking it’s going to be Goldie Hawn,” Barr said on the podcast. ”Christ, I didn’t even know she was a Jew,” Brandi reportedly told the Enquirer of Barr. Brandi knew of Barr, who had by then made a name for herself in the sitcom Roseanne, fulfilling the prophecy Barr claims she made in 1971 when she gave Brandi up for adoption. “I’ll see you again when you’re 18, because I’m not going to change my name, I’m going to be famous. I’m going to have my own show named ‘Roseanne,’” Barr said she promised her child.
Brandy and Monica, whose Grammy-winning duet “The Boy is Mine” dominated music charts in 1998, are reuniting after nearly 30 years. The duo will serve as co-headliners for their first-ever joint tour, with 24 arena shows across the U.S., beginning in October and running through December. They’ll also be joined by more R&B stars: Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts will appear as special guests. Though they also collaborated on the 2012 single ”It All Belongs to Me," Brandy, 46, and Monica, 44, rarely perform together. They performed “The Boy is Mine” on TV only once, during the 1998 MTV VMAs, and have very few documented live performances together in the 27 years since. They last reunited in 2024, when they joined Ariana Grande for a remix of “The Boy Is Mine” and made cameo appearances in the music video for her song of the same name. At the time, Monica said that working with Grande helped her repair her relationship with Brandy after years of rumored feuding. Now, the “Angel of Mine” singer says their tour is the next chapter in their “musical marriage.”
Hours after Israel’s first, unexpected wave of attacks against Iran, Israeli intelligence operatives threatened surviving Iranian officials that they too would be killed if they didn’t distance themselves from Iran’s supreme leader. “You have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you’re on our list right now. We will hit you, your family, your children, everyone, with the dirt,” an Israeli intelligence operative told one senior Iranian general in a June 13 audio recording obtained by The Washington Post. “We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head.” The caller listed top military officials who had been assassinated in the strikes, which also killed nuclear scientists, and warned the general he would be next if he didn’t create a video saying he no longer supported Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s government. Similar threats were made to an estimated 20 high-ranking officials in an attempt to divide and destabilize the regime. The goal was to make it harder for Khamenei to fill the positions of the officials who had been assassinated. It’s not clear, though, whether there have been any defections among high-ranking members of the military.
Steven Spielberg’s classic movie Jaws terrified a whole generation of moviegoers—including, apparently, one of the actors in the movie itself. Jay Mello, who played the lovable child Sean Brody in the 1975 film, told People magazine that he “didn’t go back into the water for like two years after the movie was made.” He went on to say that he wasn’t even able to watch the whole movie after its release, as his parents ducked his head under the seats of the movie theater during scary sequences. Mello’s character was the son of Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), police chief of the fictional shark-infested beach town of Amity Island. Sean Brody became a favorite of Jaws fanatics, in part because of his endearing habit of imitating other characters. However, his character, was ultimately killed off in a shark attack in 1987’s Jaws: The Revenge. Mello has since stayed largely out of show business, instead working at a maple syrup company in Vermont.