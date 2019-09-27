CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Rob Garrison Dead at 59 After Suffering From Kidney and Liver Issues
A rep for Rob Garrison confirmed to ET Online that the actor died on Friday morning at the age of 59 following a long stay in a West Virginia hospital where he was being treated for kidney and liver issues. Garrison is best known for starring alongside Ralph Macchio in the 1984 hit film The Karate Kid, as well as its sequel. The rep told ET that Garrison “was a great person and ambassador to The Karate Kid legacy. His performance in season two of Cobra Kai, being his last, was simply amazing and he stole the episode. He will be missed by me and everyone he encountered.”
TMZ first reported the news of Garrison’s passing. His brother, Patrick, told TMZ, “My brother was a fun-loving guy. He enjoyed people and he enjoyed life. He liked to have fun and make people laugh up until the very end. He will definitely be missed.” Sources say his death, the result of his organs shutting down, was not sudden.
The actor also had roles in various television series, including, The Munsters Today, Columbo, and MacGyver. He is survived by Patrick and his sister-in-law, Linda.