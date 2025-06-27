‘Karate Kid’ Actor Who Bit Co-Star Was Also Investigated for Sexual Harassment on Set

Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove’s biting incident isn’t the first time he’s had issues with female co-stars on set. The veteran actor, who was kicked out of a fan convention and forced to apologize over the weekend after biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim’s arm so hard he almost drew blood, was also accused of sexual harassment while filming season six of the hit Netflix show in 2024. According to Deadline, a female extra claimed Kove leered at her and said something inappropriate on the Cobra Kai set, prompting an investigation from Sony. Although no serious punishment ensued, Kove was reportedly “read the riot act” by studio execs and forced to apologize. When asked about the incident again on Thursday, Kove said: “If there was something to confess, I would be the first to say it. Sony did ask me about the alleged incident, and I was completely transparent. It wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now.” Hannah-Kim declined to press charges against Kove for the biting incident, during which the actor also allegedly attempted to kiss her—before being told to leave.