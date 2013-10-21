Kardashian: North Doesn't Wear Pink

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at US Magazine
She's back. Fresh off a butt-baring swimsuit selfie, Kim Kardashian gave her first post-baby interview at her 33rd birthday on Monday. Baby North West doesn't wear pink, she told the Sunday Times: "She wears mauve or blush, not, like, typical baby pink." Kardashian said she still has work to do to lose her baby fat, and admitted that during her pregancy the critique of her body and clothing choices "completely destroyed" her. But since she also adds she's been using her boyfriend Kanye West as a style advisor, there's the obvious culprit. "You want your guy to think you're really hot," she said.