Kardashians Quietly Scrub Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

1
‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Is Engaged 2 Years After Divorce
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.11.25 2:12PM EST 
Brittany Snow at the 96th Annual Oscars.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Actress Brittany Snow and photographer Hunter Moreno are reportedly engaged. The Pitch Perfect star has been relatively private about her personal life since she split from Selling the OC star, Tyler Stanaland, after 3 years of marriage in 2023. However, a video uploaded by DeuxMoi shows that Snow’s The Beast in Me co-stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys may have let the cat out of the bag. In the video, Snow says something to Rhys and Danes, who gasp and say, “You’re engaged!? When did that happen?” Though the actress’ ring finger was bare, she had an eye-catching sparkler on her index finger. Rumors of Snow’s romance with Moreno began in Oct. 2024 when they were seen kissing in New York. Though Moreno flies under the radar, he is good friends with Selena Gomez and is known for his work as a photographer and creative director for stars such as Machine Gun Kelly and Brittany Mahomes.

Read it at Daily Mail

2
Trump, 79, Claims Nobody Knows What a Magnet Is
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 12:03PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 5:15AM EST 
Donald Trump
Fox News

President Donald Trump thinks no one knows what a magnet is. The polarizing president was in conversation with Fox News about the economy when he veered off track to discuss China and magnetic trains. “President Xi was willing to do the railroad things—that’s magnets,” he said. “Now, nobody knows what a magnet is. If you don’t have a magnet, you don’t have a car. You don’t make a computer, you don’t make, er, televisions and radios and all the other things—you don’t make anything. It’s a 30-year effort to monopolize a very important thing. Now, in two years, we’ll have magnets, all the magnets we want. Because of tariffs, listen I called, I said you’re going to play the magnet, we’re going to play the tariff on you.” His confusion over magnetism is well documented, and the record suggests he was being sincere when he said, “Nobody knows” what they are. During his diplomatic tour of Asia, Trump,79, stood in front of servicepeople of the U.S. Navy and said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning, and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Read it at The Daily Beast

DOUBLE THE PLEASURE
3
Florence Pugh Says She Felt ‘Hurt’ by Age-Gap Relationship Hate
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.11.25 12:46PM EST 
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person"
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Florence Pugh revealed she was “hurt” by the criticism she faced over her age-gap relationship with Zach Braff. Pugh, 29, who dated the 50-year-old actor for three years before their 2022 split, opened up Tuesday about how she felt compelled to publicly defend the relationship. “I stood up for it and I stood up for him,” the actress said on The Louis Theroux Podcast. In 2020, while still dating Braff, she addressed the backlash on Instagram, calling the negative comments about her relationship “horrid” and “hateful.” She defended their difference in age: “I have been working since I was 17 years old,” adding, “I became an adult when I was 18 years old.” Ariana Grande cheered her on in the comments, “Oh I love and appreciate [you] so much,” she said. Joey King also chimed in, “You are simply the coolest.” When Pugh was asked if she will share her future relationships, she said, “Not anymore.”

Read it at E News

4

Kardashians Quietly Scrub Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.11.25 2:04PM EST 
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner posted and deleted photos of Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, at Jenner’s 70th birthday party from their respective Instagram accounts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the red-carpet bash at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday. Kardashian and Jenner each shared slideshows on Monday featuring the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the royal couple, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and other A-listers. Among the photos Kardashian, 45, posted was one of her and Markle, with the prince seemingly engaged in a conversation in the background. And Jenner shared another photo of Markle with Harry again in the background. The slideshows remain up on their Instagram pages as of Tuesday, but the images of the royal couple are no longer in them. Markle and Harry arrived at the event “hand-in-hand and looked very happy,” a source told People. “Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg,” the source added. “Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day.” Harry was in Canada last week for events tied to the Nov. 11 holiday that honors U.K. military personnel who died in conflict.

Deleted photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kardashian, 45, posted one of her and Markle, with the prince seemingly engaged in a conversation in the background.
Deleted photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Jenner shared a photo of Markle with Harry in the background.
Read it at People

DON'T MISS THE BOAT
5
The No. 1 Country Song in America Is by a Non-Human Artist
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.11.25 10:38AM EST 
AI-Generated Country Song Tops Charts
AI-Generated Country Song Tops Charts Instagram/breakingrust

An AI-generated song has reached No.1 on the Billboard charts in a first for the music industry. The top-selling song this week on Billboard’s “Country Digital Sales” chart is “Walk My Walk,” an artificially-generated country track by an “artist” named Breaking Rust. First surfacing on Instagram in mid-October, Breaking Rust’s music featured AI-generated clips of lonesome cowboys on the dusty road, and quickly accrued millions of streams on Spotify. The composer of the track is credited only as Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor, who also runs a separate AI music project called “Defbeastai,” which produces raunchy country music. Clips of the song posted to the artist’s Instagram are often labelled “Asking AI to make a hit country song.” The phenomenon comes months after an AI-generated rock band called “The Velvet Sundown” made headlines after one of their songs racked up millions of plays on streaming platforms.

Read it at SF Chronicle

6
Food Influencer Dies in ‘Horrible Accident’ Days After Wedding Anniversary
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.11.25 2:11PM EST 
Michael Duarte, known as "FoodWithBearHands" on social media
Michael Duarte/Instagram

A California-based food influencer was killed in a “horrible accident” on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe post shared to his social media. Michael Duarte, who went by “FoodWithBearHands” on the Internet, died while traveling with his family in Texas, only three days after he and his wife celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte,” his talent agency, Alooma Media Group, said in a statement posted to Instagram. “He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person.” No further details were released about the fatal accident. Duarte had over 2 million combined followers across his social media accounts, where he posted cooking videos and shared recipes. “The world may know him as ‘FoodWithBearHands’, but to us, he was a loving husband, father, brother, and a great friend to many.” the description in the GoFundMe post read. “We ask that you lift Michael’s family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time, especially for his 6 year old daughter Oakley, and his wife Jessica.”

Read it at People

7
Scientists Discover ‘Lucifer’ Bee With Devil-Like Horns
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.11.25 1:24PM EST 
Horned Bee.
Curtain University

A newly-discovered type of bee has been dubbed “Lucifer” because of a pair of prongs on its face. Inspiration for the name Megachile Lucifer came to lead researcher Dr. Kit Prendergast because she’d been watching the Netflix series Lucifer at the time. The Curtin University scientist had been studying a rare type of flower in Western Australia’s Goldfields region when she spotted “highly distinctive, prominent horns.” Her findings were published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research. “The female had these incredible little horns on her face,” she said. She noted the horns are only found on female specimens and speculates they may be used for defense. “When writing up the new species description I was watching the Netflix show Lucifer at the time, and the name just fit perfectly,” she said. “I am also a huge fan of the Netflix character Lucifer so it was a no-brainer.” “Lucifer” is a dual-purpose name. In Latin it means “light bringer,” and Prendergast believes more light needs to be shed on bee conservation. “We may be missing undescribed species, including those that play crucial roles in supporting threatened plants and ecosystems,” she said.

Read it at Curtain University

8
People Living on Prince Andrew Road Demand Name Change
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 11.11.25 2:07PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 1:55PM EST 
Prince Andrew is on an island of his own making.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

People living on Prince Andrew Road want the street name changed after the king’s brother was retitled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following years of Jeffrey Epstein-related scandals. Tom Kirk, 36, says the address in the U.K. town of Maidenhead, Berkshire, draws “a smirk or a raised eyebrow” and argues a moral case to ditch it. In nearby Prince Andrew Close, Kelly Pevy, 39, says companies “make a little joke” whenever she gives her address. King Charles stripped Andrew, 65, of his royal titles and lodging, partly over his alleged links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. A YouGov survey last week found 91 percent of Britons view Andrew negatively. Residents have contacted the council to explore the process to rename the roads. Alternatives floated include Prince Alfred Road, Prince George Road, or river-themed names. However, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead requires unanimous consent from affected owners and adherence to national conventions—plus residents may be required to cover the cost of new signage. That’s a deal-breaker for some. John Stamp, 93, calls the paperwork “too much,” while Janet Wise, 87, says changing “all your legal stuff” would be “a lot of work.”

Read it at The Telegraph

BOTOX IN A BOTTLE?
9
Brand New Bridge in China Collapses Months After Opening
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 1:04PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 1:01PM EST 
he 758-meter-long Hongqi Bridge, part of a national highway linking China’s interior to Tibet, was closed to traffic on Monday after police in the city of Maerkang noticed cracks forming on slopes and roads near the site.
Defence Index/X

A newly built bridge in China’s southwestern Sichuan province collapsed just months after opening following a series of warnings about cracks and shifting ground nearby. The 758-meter-long Hongqi Bridge, part of a national highway linking China’s interior to Tibet, was closed to traffic on Monday after police in the city of Maerkang noticed cracks forming on slopes and roads near the site. Authorities said terrain on a nearby mountain had begun to shift, prompting the closure. By Tuesday, the situation had deteriorated. Landslides tore through the area, triggering the collapse of the bridge’s approach and roadbed, according to a statement from the local government. No injuries or deaths were reported, though the collapse is a major embarrassment for Sichuan Road & Bridge Group, the state-backed contractor that celebrated the project’s completion in a promotional video earlier this year. The Hongqi Bridge was part of Beijing’s ongoing push to expand infrastructure into China’s mountainous western regions, a program that has long raised safety concerns due to unstable terrain and rushed construction timelines. Authorities are investigating the collapse.

Read it at China Daily

10
Paris Jackson Reveals That Drugs Burned a Hole in Her Nose
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 7:20AM EST 
Published 11.11.25 7:19AM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage) Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Paris Jackson revealed that years of drug abuse have left her with a small hole in her nose, which she said was “exactly what you think it’s from.” Talking candidly about the experience on TikTok, the 27-year-old singer and daughter of the late Michael Jackson spoke about how drug addiction “ruined her life” as she celebrated five years sober. “I realised I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable,” she said, shining a light on her nose. “I have a really loud whistle, you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.” Jackson said the hole is big enough to “stick a spaghetti noodle through,” and that it can be fixed with plastic surgery. “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f--- with that.” She warned, “Don’t do drugs kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

Read it at TMZ

