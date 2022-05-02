In the end, Blac Chyna just couldn’t keep up.

After 10 hours of deliberations, a Los Angeles jury on Monday returned its verdict on the $100 defamation suit that Chyna filed against the “vindictive” Kardashian family, ruling that the 33-year-old model would receive no damages.

The decision brings to a close a five-year legal battle that began in 2017, when Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sued Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian, accusing them of conspiring to kill her reality television career.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were not in court on Monday to hear the verdict. When asked, a lawyer for the women said they were all in New York “at some gala,” according to a reporter in the room.

This story is developing and will be updated...