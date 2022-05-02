The Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Has All the Drama, Glamour, and Craziness You Could Hope For

Blake Lively sparkled, Anna Wintour wore feathers, Vanessa Hudgens made the gothic glam—and the evening had only just begun.

The Met Gala is themed around the “Gilded Glamour,” and as the evening unfolds we see it is according to every Met Gala theme ever: some people are getting it and following the invite, and some people are doing what the hell they like. Anna Wintour is wearing the theme, and as head honcho of Vogue and overseeing the evening, quite right too. Vanessa Hudgens in stunning black is channeling it, and in a very mod way. Host Blake Lively is in Atelier Versace, with a panel which, when removed, transforms her into her idea of the Statue of Liberty.

Frankly, in these testing times, who gives a fig whether any of them got the memo. The rich and famous are dressing up crazily, the public have Pringles and wine at their disposal. This is a good Monday night!

Carrying on her tradition of opting for stark black and white on the Met carpet, Janelle Monáe’s beaded gown by Ralph Lauren includes a head-hugging cap reminiscent of bathing beauty Esther Williams.

Kaia Gerber’s slinky, silver Alexander McQueen dress evokes the flapper era more than the Gilded Age, but we’ll give her a pass. Gerber also unfurled her tresses for the occasion, restraining her unfettered brown locks only with two bejeweled clips.

A day ahead of the release of Anna, Amy Odell’s forthcoming unauthorized biography on Vogue’s grande dame Anna Wintour, the legendary editor herself arrived at the Met clad in armor of sorts: a feathered, bejeweled Chanel haute couture cape and skirt by Virginie Viard.

Vanessa Hudgens, one of the gala’s co-hosts, took the lead on the red carpet in a sheer, striking, black Moschino gown complete with lingerie-like accents and period-appropriate voluminous cap sleeves.

Emma Chamberlain, YouTube’s favorite low-key, mise-en-scène queen, went rogue in a Louis Vuitton ensemble including a tan, fluttery crop top and sharp white fitted skirt.

Blake Lively (with husband Ryan Reynolds) always looks best when she leans into the maximalist appeal of her crowd-pleasing beauty and golden blonde hair, and tonight’s look is an early highlight. Halfway up the steps, assistants unfurled Lively’s blush rose Atelier Versace bustle to reveal a Tiffany blue train. Her opera gloves changed hues too. Bravissimo!

Shawn Mendes rocks a red and navy double-breasted Tommy Hilfiger coat complete with gold buttons, looking every inch the suave courtier.

Maude Apatow looks gorgeous, but her fringed Miu Miu dress is lacking in daring; the black, off-the-shoulder Old Hollywood confection would do fine on any old red carpet. This is the MET GALA, guys. Get weird or go home!

Tommy Dorfman is wearing Christopher Kane, and had done a practice run on the red carpet to ensure no tripping or falls on the night. And that crown is 300 years old.

Forgoing the Gilded Era-appropriate three piece suit complete with tails that many other guys have been adopting, LaQuan Smith instead opted for a slick silver jacket and a bow tie complete with a bell; he also designed LaLa Anthony’s look tonight.

