    1

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Breaks His Hip at Concert

    ON THE MEND

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

    Ric Tapia/Getty Images

    Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke his hip during a nasty fall at a concert on Friday, TMZ reported, leaving him to be treated at a UC Los Angeles hospital. ​​“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site,” his business partner Deborah Morales said in a statement. He is with an “amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” she added. In 2020, Abdul-Jabbar revealed his past battle with prostate cancer.

