CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Breaks His Hip at Concert
ON THE MEND
Read it at TMZ
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke his hip during a nasty fall at a concert on Friday, TMZ reported, leaving him to be treated at a UC Los Angeles hospital. “We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site,” his business partner Deborah Morales said in a statement. He is with an “amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” she added. In 2020, Abdul-Jabbar revealed his past battle with prostate cancer.