Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ as ‘Drearily Dull’
‘CRUDE STICK-FIGURES’
The Captain himself has finally weighed in on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, making it clear that his viewing experience was not exactly a smooth ride. In a Tuesday Substack post, L.A. Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made it clear that he thought the HBO series wasn’t “just deliberately dishonest” but also “drearily dull.” Abdul-Jabbar was immediately explicit that he took issue not with how he had been portrayed (by Solomon Hughes) nor with the accuracy of the show. But, calling out creator Adam McKay and his team, Abdul-Jabbar wondered, “How did so many talented people go so terribly wrong?” The former Showtime-era star wrote that there is “only one immutable sin in writing: Don’t Be Boring! Winning Time commits that sin over and over.” Abdul-Jabbar also put the show, which has earned tepid reviews from critics, on blast for its “lazy writing,” criticizing its characters as “crude stick-figure representations.” Earlier this month, Lakers legend Magic Johnson also shared his thoughts on the show, criticizing its team for not reaching out to any of the Showtime-era squad. “First of all, you can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” he said. “The real Lakers.”