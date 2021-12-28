CHEAT SHEET
Delta Passenger Charged With Assault After Slapping Man Who Called Her ‘Karen’
The woman who hit a man in the head on a Delta flight after her seat was blocked by a beverage cart is now facing federal charges. An unmasked Patricia Cornwall was caught on video on her Dec. 23 flight between Tampa and Atlanta arguing with a man over masks, before he eventually shouted at her to “sit down, Karen!” Cornwall then slapped him in the face. She was charged with assault in the U.S. Northern District of Georgia and made her first court appearance Monday, where she posted a $20,000 bond. She was also placed on Delta’s no-fly list. “I appreciate you reaching out to me as I do feel my side needs to be told,” Cornwall wrote in a text message to The Washington Post, though she declined to comment further.