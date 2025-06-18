Karen Read Found Not Guilty of Murder at Second Trial

A jury has delivered a not guilty verdict in the retrial of Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman who was accused of striking her police officer boyfriend in a drunken rage and leaving him for dead in freezing temperatures.

ABC News reported that audible screams were heard after the jury found Read, 45, not guilty of murdering her boyfriend John O’Keefe.

She was also acquitted of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The jury did however find her guilty of drunk driving. She was given one year of probation on that count.

Read was charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence in connection with O’Keefe’s death on Jan. 29, 2022. Read’s lawyers claimed she was framed by officers connected to O’Keefe, a retired Boston police officer, as her initial trial ended in a mistrial, NBC News reported at the time.