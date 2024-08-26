Karen Read Had 7 Drinks Before Driving Over BF: Suit Claims
LAW & ORDER
Karen Read is being sued for wrongful death and emotional distress by the family of her late boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe III. Also named in the lawsuit are Massachusetts bars C.F. McCarthy’s and Waterfall Bar & Grille for over serving. The lawsuit alleges that Read was served seven drinks, despite showing “signs of intoxication,” and took a drink away with her on the night of Keefe’s death in January 2022. The lawsuit—filed by Keefe’s brother, parents and niece—also claims that Read’s relationship with Keefe had been “deteriorating” in the months leading up to his killing. According to court filings, the family is seeking at least $50K in damages, and the lawsuit comes one month after a judge declared a mistrial in Read’s criminal case—where she was charged with second degree murder and manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Read pleaded not guilty to all charges and her retrial is set for Jan. 27, 2025.