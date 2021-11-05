Trump-Backed Arizona Governor Candidate Cozied Up to Hitler Fanboy, Report Says
NICE FRIENDS
TV news anchor-turned-conspiracy theorist Kari Lake—who was recently endorsed by Donald Trump as a gubernatorial candidate in Arizona—reportedly invited a full-blown Nazi sympathizer to one of her campaign events earlier this year. According to CNN, Lake posed for photos at the late August event with Greyson Arnold, who has a history of making pro-Nazi statements. For example, he once described Adolf Hitler “a complicated historical figure which many people misunderstand,” and also shared a meme last year calling Nazis a “pure” race. After Arnold posted a photo of himself with Lake on Twitter following the campaign event, she responded: “It was a pleasure to meet you.” CNN reports that Ethan Schmidt-Crockett, a well-known anti-mask campaigner who once targeted a store that made wigs for cancer patients because it asked customers to wear masks, was also in attendance. Lake didn’t respond to CNN’s questions about why the pair were invited to her event.