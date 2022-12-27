Kari Lake Deletes Conspiracy Theory Tweet Attacking Judge Who Ruled Against Her
SORE LOSER
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared a conspiratorial tweet early Monday suggesting a judge had been strong-armed into dismissing her election challenge against Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. The tweet dubiously claimed “legal experts” believed Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson’s ruling against Lake “was ghostwritten” by “left-wing attorneys,” The Hill reports. Lake has since deleted the tweet, but Hobbs and authorities in Maricopa County cited it in a push to have Lake sanctioned for spreading “unfounded doubts” about the integrity of the election. They argued that her election lawsuit was “groundless” and nothing more than a way to “fundraise” and “harass political opponents.” Lake’s campaign has argued that she “simply retweeted” an opinion piece from a conservative website and told the judge that “tweets, especially those authored by others, do not support sanctions under Arizona law.”