Kari Lake Is Now Trying to Court Arizona Republicans She Trashed
PRETTY PLEASE?
Kari Lake became a favorite of Donald Trump by spewing election fraud lies and ripping into any conservative deemed insufficiently MAGA during her unsuccessful 2022 run for Arizona governor. But now she’s kissing the ring of those old rivals in the hopes they’ll support her new Senate bid, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Lake is reportedly attempting to privately court former governor Doug Ducey, whom she used to call “do-nothing Ducey”; Karrin Taylor Robson, a 2022 GOP primary opponent she accused of “trying to buy the election with her 95-year-old husband’s millions”; and Meghan McCain, whom she has compared to a rabid dog and whose father, the late Sen. John McCain, she roundly and regularly criticized. McCain, for one, isn’t having any of it—last month, she pummeled Lake on social media and told the Times she “would rather die” than give Lake “cover for her hideous commentary and her hideous statements about my family.”