Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Thursday played right into a bogus conspiracy theory about Bill and Hillary Clinton that claims the pair have orchestrated the assassination of their political opponents.

Lake’s comment to Sean Hannity was prompted by the Fox News host asking the far-right candidate what she thought about prominent Democrats like Barack Obama speaking out forcefully against her at rallies.

“I’m sure you’re all upset that Barack Obama went out there to campaign against you,” Hannity said sarcastically, alluding to how Lake has said that she welcomes such criticisms as de-facto fundraisers.

“First it was Liz Cheney last week, and I just laughed that off, and now I’m living rent free in Barack Obama’s mind, and then Eric Holder today,” Lake replied.

“But I was a little concerned today, I’m going to be honest, when I saw Hillary Clinton bad mouthing me,” Lake continued. The former secretary of state, in a CNN interview earlier in the day, condemned Lake for making light of the violent assault of Paul Pelosi at a campaign stop Monday in Scottsdale.

“She looked angry and actually scared,” Lake said. “And just completely unrelated: I want you to know, just in case you’re wondering, I am in perfect health, my brakes on the car are in good shape, and I am not suicidal. And we’re going to win this thing on Tuesday.”

Hannity, laughing, lapped that up.

“I think one of the things that has endeared you to the people of Arizona and around the country is you got a great sense of humor and you got a good comeback for everything,” he said.