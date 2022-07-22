Kari Lake Locked Out of Twitter After Posting ‘Private Information’ in Video ‘Exposing’ Republican Challenger
Trump-backed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has been locked out of her Twitter account after posting “private information” on the platform, stemming from a tweet attempting to “expose” fellow GOP primary challenger Karrin Taylor Robson. In a July 17 video posted alongside a tweet, the video captioned “Kari Lake EXPOSES Her Opponent’s Disgusting Fundraising Tactics” flashes a phone number that Twitter has deemed “private information.” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Daily Beast on Friday morning: “We took enforcement action on the account you referenced for violating the Twitter Rules on private information. The account owner [Kari Lake] will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining full access to their account.” Lake has since taken to Instagram to fundraise off her locked Twitter account ahead of a Friday night rally with Donald Trump in Arizona.