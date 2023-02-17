Court Snuffs Out Kari Lake’s Arizona Election Loss Appeal
BORN LOSER
An Arizona appeals court on Thursday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of her gubernatorial defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, the second court ruling to throw out her request to nullify the results of the November election and hold it again. Lake has repeatedly and baselessly claimed that printing issues kept her from winning the race, but was unable to produce any evidence proving her allegations, the court said. It added, “voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly, and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results.” Officials previously affirmed that Lake lost to Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes. Despite the outcome, Lake remained upbeat, tweeting after the ruling, “I told you we would take this case all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court, and that’s exactly what we are going to do. Buckle up, America!”