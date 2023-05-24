Kari Lake Just Cannot Take the L

CHEAT SHEET
A day after serial election denier Kari Lake lost a court battle to unseat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, she predictably aired false claims at a news conference to announce she will appeal the ruling. Lake has lost two election challenges because, as the Arizona Republic reported, she has no evidence that anything fraudulent happened. But at her Tuesday press conference, the Trump acolyte vowed she will keep raising money to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to take up her case.